5 firefighters hurt in Portsmouth house fire Saturday night

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Five firefighters had to go to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries after a house fire in Portsmouth Saturday night.

It happened on Augustine Circle in the Churchland area around 6:45 p.m., fire officials said.

Crews arrived to find the fire in the kitchen.

They started to attack the fire inside, but changing conditions caused them to get out of the home, according to a press release from the Portsmouth Fire Department.

Five firefighters had to go to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

The fire was under control just before 7:20 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

