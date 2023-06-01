Watch Now
Abandoned building in Portsmouth goes up in flames

No one was hurt, according to Portsmouth fire officials.
Portsmouth Fire Rescue and EMS
Investigators are working to figure out what started a fire at this abandoned building in the 1600 block of Marshall Avenue in Portsmouth. June 1, 2023.
Posted at 7:56 PM, Jun 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-01 19:56:47-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The cause of a fire at an abandoned building in Portsmouth is under investigation.

Around 5:20 p.m. Thursday, Portsmouth fire crews were called to the 3100 block of Frederick Boulevard for a residential fire, officials said. They ended up finding an abandoned building on fire at 1601 Marshall Avenue.

Crews had the fire out a little before 6:40 p.m.

No one was inside the building at the time, and no one was hurt.

The Portsmouth Fire Marshal's Office is conducting the investigation.

