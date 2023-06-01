Abandoned building in Portsmouth goes up in flames

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The cause of a fire at an abandoned building in Portsmouth is under investigation.

Around 5:20 p.m. Thursday, Portsmouth fire crews were called to the 3100 block of Frederick Boulevard for a residential fire, officials said. They ended up finding an abandoned building on fire at 1601 Marshall Avenue.

Crews had the fire out a little before 6:40 p.m.

No one was inside the building at the time, and no one was hurt.

The Portsmouth Fire Marshal's Office is conducting the investigation.