PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department wants to hear from kids and teens in the community. Friday kicked off the department's youth essay contest.

It's open to students who will be in grades 6 through 12 in the upcoming school year.

The essay topic is: how do you think youth view police and how can you help Portsmouth police create a safer community?

The contest runs until July 28.

Two winners will get $250 each.