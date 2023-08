PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A home in Portsmouth was damaged as storms moved through the area Tuesday evening.

Malik Emmanuel/WTKR Fire crews in Portsmouth were searching a home following storms that rolled through the area. Aug. 15, 2023.

The scene was on Harrell Street.

News 3's photographer could see emergency crews in the area, and firefighters were searching around the home.

News 3 is working to learn more about the extent of the damage and if anyone was inside.

Stay with News 3 for updates.