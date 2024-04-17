Watch Now
Hampton Roads Regional Jail board supports Portsmouth buying facility

Posted at 4:54 PM, Apr 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-17 16:54:10-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Hampton Roads Regional Jail board is in support of Portsmouth's efforts to buy the regional jail facility.

The Hampton Roads Regional Jail located on Elmhurst Lane in Portsmouth officially closed April 1. Ever since, Portsmouth's been looking to move the city jail, that's located on Crawford Street, into the regional jail facility.

Earlier this month Portsmouth city leaders told News 3 a move could solve several issues as the current city jail has infrastructure issues and the city doesn't have a good place to house juvenile offenders.

The city also wants to reclaim the Crawford street location for revenue-generating business.

The HRRJ board approved a resolution for Portsmouth to buy the regional facility Wednesday. Now, the resolution goes before each jurisdiction's city council for the purchase to be approved.

Portsmouth plans to finalize the transaction in May, an HRRJ board member told News 3.

