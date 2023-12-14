Lisa Lucas-Burke, current Portsmouth Vice Mayor, plans to run for mayor

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Lisa Lucas-Burke, the Vice Mayor of Portsmouth, wants to remove the "vice" part of her title.

On Tuesday, she announced that she plans to run for mayor next year.

Top Stories: Thursday, Dec. 14

Lucas-Burke has been on the Portsmouth City Council since 2017. She says she's an effective communicator and consensus builder, and offers a unique perspective as a woman.

"We need more women to come to the table because we do bring a different perspective. We're mothers, we're business leaders, we're educators, we're doctors, lawyers and all of the above," she said.

WTKR

She's hoping to take over the seat from Shannon Glover, who is currently serving as mayor.

The next mayoral election in Portsmouth is next November.