Man dies in Portsmouth tent fire Monday morning

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man died in a tent fire in Portsmouth Monday morning, according to a deputy fire chief with Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services.

Fire crews from Portsmouth responded to a 9-1-1 call in the 10 block of Shea Street for reports that "a possible shed was on fire and that a man was inside," according to Deputy Chief Justin R. Arnold.

When crews arrived, they discovered it was a tent, and the man inside inside was pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire is unknown and the victim has not been identified.

