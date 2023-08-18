'Moose,' foster dog that saved lives in marina fire, gets adopted again

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — You're probably familiar with the story of Moose, the dog. There's been a positive turn in the story.

Moose is a Great Pyrenees. And he is a very good boy.

Erika Craven/WTKR

Some also call him a hero.

That's because he alerted a family that a fire was spreading to their houseboat. Chris Cushna and his family told News 3 the story last week. They said a neighboring houseboat caught fire and Moose, who they were fostering for the night, woke them up and got them to safety before their own boat caught fire and was destroyed.

Someone else was able to take Moose home on an adoption trial the morning after the fire, but it turned out to not be a good fit.

So Moose went back up for adoption.

This is where the good news comes into play.

Moose has been adopted, according to Dyanna Uchiek, the executive director at Portsmouth Humane.

Uchiek confirmed to News 3 Moose was adopted around 4 p.m. Friday.

The family Moose rescued had been fostering Moose as part of the Paws Around P-town program where people can take a shelter dog on a "field trip" for a few days to help the pet get adopted.

For more information about adopting a pet from the Portsmouth Humane Society, click here.

