Portsmouth crews rescue man hanging out of window and dog from space heater fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth firefighters rescued a man and his dog who were stuck in a garage fire.

The Portsmouth Fire Department says just before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a call came in about a home on fire in the Park Manor section of the city. When they arrived at the home, crews say they saw smoke and fire coming from a two-story detached garage.

Crews noticed an elderly man hanging out of one of the garage’s windows. They say he couldn’t get out using the steps inside the garage.

Firefighters then placed a ladder to the window and helped the man and his dog to the ground level. The man was taken to the hospital to get treated for smoke inhalation, the department says.

The fire was put out in about 20 minutes with the help of firefighters from Portsmouth and Chesapeake, the department says. Officials added that no firefighters or other civilians were hurt.

The Portsmouth Fire Marshals Office discovered that the fire was accidental. They say it was caused by a space heater that came into contact with combustible materials.