Portsmouth empty chair memorial helps raise awareness about dangers of fentanyl

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — As the rain moved in Thursday morning, four chairs representing four people who died from fentanyl were set up at the intersection of Cpl. J M Williams Avenue and Clifford Street in Portsmouth.

They were adorned with pictures, signs, and a balloon.

“I want people to understand that fentanyl is a very deadly drug," said Hunter Morris, who lost his mother to fentanyl in 2019.

One of the chairs was set up by Hunter Morris in remembrance of his mother.

“It’s been really tough," said Morris. "I’m going to get through it. It’s been very tough, but I’m just trying to help save people’s lives."

As News 3 has reported, Virginia’s Attorney General has called fentanyl a crisis in the Commonwealth, saying four to seven Virginians a day are dying from opioid and fentanyl overdoses.

Morris wants action.

“I do think that the Hampton Roads leaders need to step up and bring more money toward getting facilities for people," Morris said.

The other three chairs at the memorial were set up by mothers who lost their sons to fentanyl.

“This week is our nationwide Empty Chair Campaign that the Drug-Induced Homicide Foundation that I am a part of puts on every year," said mother Kristin Nicoll.

The mothers say the issue is something not being talked about enough with kids.

“They deserve to know that they cannot go out there and experiment with anything because those days are long gone," said mother Elizabeth Ripley. "We all did, and we’re still here thank God, but those days are gone, and they can’t experiment. Because if they do, they’re playing Russian roulette, and it’s not worth it."

“For anybody who’s dealing with drugs right now, your life matters. We need you to get help, please," Morris emphasized. "For the parents or for anybody else who lost a loved one, please know that we’re all here for you and don’t ever give up hope."