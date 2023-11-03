Portsmouth man convicted of mail fraud, sentenced to 2 years in prison

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth man was sentenced to two years in prison after he was found guilty of defrauding 19 people out of nearly $90,000 through mail fraud schemes, according to the Department of Justice.

Richard Hardy, 55, used mail carriers to defraud victims in romance, real estate, and other fraud schemes, according to court documents.

The documents say that the real estate fraud entailed having people interested in a property - that was listed for rent online – send a security deposit and the first month of rent to Hardy. The property was not actually available to rent, and Hardy would cash the money orders sent by interested renters and split it with his co-conspirators, according to the documents.

After his home was searched in Sept. 2022, he defrauded more victims in a change-of-address scheme, documents say.

WATCH: News 3's Margaret Kavanagh looks into rental scams after her home was illegally posted online

Rental scam involving News 3's Investigative Reporter

News 3 investigative reporter Margaret Kavanagh recently spoke with Hardy. He told Margaret that he entered a guilty plea, and issued a warning to others about the slippery slope of getting involved in such a scheme.

He said at first, he was speaking with four women online who claimed to work in the real estate industry. He was under the impression that the connections he had with these women were romantic.

Later, they asked for his help after they placed ads online, and the women directed people to send money and money orders to his address. He said he would then cash the money orders and send the money to Bitcoin.

“That’s how the scam worked,” said Hardy.

He said he was unaware of the illegal nature of what he was involved in.

“I put my trust in those individuals, and I shouldn’t [have.] At the time, I just couldn't see it until it was too late,” said Hardy.

Margaret also spoke with law enforcement officials, who said rental scams are rampant. To read her full investigation and for resources on how to protect yourself, click here.