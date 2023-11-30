Portsmouth man pleads guilty to killing his father 5 years ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Over five years after police say a man was killed in Portsmouth, his son has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

According to the City of Portsmouth, on Aug. 14, 2018, Tommie Lamont Banks went into the home of his father, 46-year-old Tommie Lamont Reynolds, with another family member. The two left Reynolds’ home, but Banks returned shortly after.

After Banks returned, gunshots were heard from the home, and Banks was seen leaving after. Officers found Reynolds with a gunshot wound in his torso and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Banks was taken into custody shortly after and police investigated Reynolds’ death as a homicide.

On Wednesday, Banks pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the killing of Reynolds, according to the city.

He will be sentenced in February, the city says.