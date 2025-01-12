Portsmouth, NN, Hampton work to strengthen, and preserve historic downtown areas

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Several cities in Hampton Roads are looking to Virginia's Main Street Program, which focuses on preservation-based economic development, to revitalize their historic downtown areas.

Recently, Portsmouth was designated one of eleven "Mobilizing Main Street" cities, while Hampton's Phoebus Partnership and Newport News' Hilton Village received two of nine "Advancing Main Street" designations.

“We see nothing but potential on High Street,” said Liz Pasqualini of Portsmouth Partnership, emphasizing the designation's opportunity to visualize future investments in the High Street Corridor, which has seen little significant investment for decades.

Portsmouth is using Phoebus and Hilton Village as models, as both areas have successfully undergone revitalization. “It makes everyone emotional when you think about the opportunities for our businesses and nonprofits,” said JB Crowley, executive director for Hilton Village Main Street. Phoebus’ Virginia Main Street manager, Joe Griffith, noted that the community is experiencing an influx of young families appreciating local programming.

Each area has pursued different approaches to preservation and revitalization, but all benefit from the technical assistance provided by Virginia's Main Street Program. Griffith mentioned a new historic self-guided tour and ongoing infrastructure improvements in Phoebus, while Crowley highlighted recent enhancements in lighting and signage in Hilton Village.

Both leaders are optimistic about Portsmouth's future, with Crowley declaring, "High Street's going to come alive," and Pasqualini envisioning bustling streets filled with shops, restaurants, and live music in the years to come.

The Virginia Main Street Program's two-year cohort, which Portsmouth joined in January, offers targeted support and individualized work plans to track development progress. Max Greenhood, board chair of the Portsmouth Partnership, expressed excitement about new investments between the Innovation District and waterfront development.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin praised the Main Street Program for its role in nurturing small businesses and revitalizing historic downtowns, commending the newly designated communities for their commitment to growth and revitalization.