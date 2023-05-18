Portsmouth Police Department honors officers lost in the line of duty

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — It's National Police Week, and cities across Hampton Roads have been honoring their fallen officers in many ways.

Portsmouth held a law enforcement memorial ceremony to honor the men and women who have given their lives while serving citizens of the City on Wednesday.

The beautiful, but somber, event honored the officers that gave the ultimate sacrifice, and those that lived to tell their stories.

Officers from departments across the seven cities, Portsmouth city council members and local residents gathered to recognize the sacrifices of the police and sheriff's departments.

Those present spoke of the valor and dedication of our local officers keeping the community safe, and reminding all that were present that all officers choose to serve and need your support.

"You have to look past the uniform and look beyond the uniform and see that there is a human being under that has a family with feelings and emotions just like anybody else, but often has to set those things aside in order to do a service for you," said Portsmouth Police Chief Stephen Jenkins.

The keynote speaker at Wednesday's event was former Portsmouth police officer Angelina Baaklini, saying they do this job for the people.

"We're not wanted, but we're always needed, and we always have to answer that call no matter what. It means everything to be here because they can't," Baaklini said.

In November of 2017 Baaklini was shot multiple times in the line of duty by a teen runaway.

Wednesday, she updated News 3 on her healing journey, telling us she's hanging in there.

"I'm in the situation I'm in and there's nothing I can do about it. It's not just the physical, it's the mental that holds you back. And overcoming it, which doesn't allow you to fit in in a lot of places. And that's the hard truth," Baaklini said.

Angelina told News 3 she was medically retired due to injuries she sustained during the shooting.

But still, she says she's lucky to be here, remembering the courage of those who made the ultimate sacrifice, and her own.

"Today was about these guys. Because I'm grateful because it could've easily been me or my husband. He was shot about 14 years ago in the face. So, it is a harsh reality and it is a great honor to be here," Baaklini said.

The teen who shot former officer Baaklini has been sentenced to 88 years in prison.