Portsmouth police looking for missing teen last seen near Paul Revere Dr.

Jaylen Garland-Tillman
Posted at 5:14 AM, Feb 21, 2024
PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Jaylen Garland-Tillman, 13, was last seen on Tuesday, Feb. 20 near the 200 block of Paul Revere Dr.

Police shared the following description of Garland-Tillman: 5’8” and 170 lbs.; last seen wearing a green t-shirt, black pants, and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 757-393-8536. You can also leave a tip with the Crime Line by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

