Portsmouth police using survey to get feedback on officer conduct, communication

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Officer conduct and communication will be topics on a survey the Portsmouth Police Department will open to the public to get feedback about their services.

The feedback survey runs from Sept. 9 to Sept. 22 and can be completed online. Hard copies are available at city libraries and the police administration building on High Street.

The police department said the results will be used in its five-year plan which will be released in early 2025.

"We cannot be afraid of critique," said Chief Stephen Jenkins. "This community and law enforcement survey will help us identify areas where we are excelling and where we can do better, as we continue our mission to protect and serve the residents of Portsmouth."

The survey—which appeared to be available online on Sept. 8—will ask questions about community involvement, safety, procedural justice, performance, and contact and satisfaction.