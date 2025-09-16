Portsmouth voters left with questions after two prosecutor candidates skip forum

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A candidate forum meant to showcase all three contenders for Portsmouth’s Commonwealth’s Attorney seat turned into a "candidate chat" Monday evening.

Hosted by the Ebony Heights Civic League, the forum was designed to give residents a clearer understanding of the role the Commonwealth’s Attorney plays in public safety, law enforcement, and justice in their community. However, only one candidate; Portsmouth attorney Nathan Chapman, attended.

Current Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephanie Morales posted on Facebook saying she could not come due to a scheduling conflict.

Former federal prosecutor Steve Heretick dropped out of the forum altogether after learning Morales would not be attending.

Watch related coverage: Portsmouth volunteers ensure safe school routes with ‘Be Safe’ initiative

From tragedy to action: Portsmouth volunteers ensure safe school routes with ‘Be Safe’ initiative

“I planned here to sit at a table with three people, and talk with you for five minutes and sit there and answer your questions in two-minute increments,” Chapman said during the event. “That’s changed, and I will leave that to each of you candidly to make whatever inference you would like.”

Despite the limited turnout from the candidates, residents like LaToya Haight still found the event meaningful.

“They work for us,” Haight said. “I guess I already knew that, but they’re held accountable to us.”

Attendees asked Chapman a range of questions, including how cases are dismissed, how the office works with law enforcement, and the challenges of prosecutor staffing.

Haight said she’s looking for a Commonwealth’s Attorney who is visible, engaged, and committed to justice.

“Someone that actually is willing to roll up their sleeves and fight for what is right,” she said. “What I saw tonight through his conversation and his faith, that’s what I want.”

Sharon Anderson, president of the Ebony Heights Civic League, said the event was organized with a straightforward purpose: Inform the voters.

“When they do decide to vote, whether early voting or in November, they will be highly knowledgeable of the responsibilities of the Commonwealth's Attorney office, plain and simple,” Anderson said.

While only one candidate appeared, attendees left with a better understanding of the position’s significance and the power their vote holds in shaping the future of justice in Portsmouth.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 4. Early voting begins Sept. 19.

