Program expands to help kids in Portsmouth process trauma, grief

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Most people experience a loss in their lifetime and some see tragedy firsthand.

"Especially with the crime we just saw in Newport News with the 15-year-old that got shot at the bus stop," said Phyllita Bolden, director of community health, Bon Secours Hampton Roads.

Many of those impacted are children. That's why Bon Secours works to help kids through difficult times with a program called Kidz'NGrief. Through Kidz'NGrief, volunteers have been working with kids in Newport News after tragedy and through all types of trauma.

Bolden said she's seen the impact.

"A volunteer had asked the question, 'did your loved one leave you something you want to talk about?' And then this guy, the whole program who was very, just wasn't engaging, said 'Yeah my dad left me a cell phone' and he pulled it out. It was a breakthrough," explained Bolden.

She said an assessment showed kids in Portsmouth needed support too.

"I had a lot of families reaching out to me needing some resources for their loved ones," said Monica Atkins, executive director for Stop the Violence 757, facilitator for Kidz'NGrief in Portsmouth.

Atkins meets many families through her anti-violence work in the community. Many of those families are in the same position she was in.

"Actually, it will be ten years for me this year... December the fifth I lost my son to gun violence. A couple days ago [to last year], September the 8th, I lost my niece to gun violence in the city of Portsmouth. Which they both leave behind two young children," said Atkins.

She's seen how those kids work through trauma.

"A lot of times kids deal with things different. For me [my young relative] was acting out because there was a void that she was missing," said Atkins.

So Atkins and Bon Secours are bringing Kidz'NGrief to Portsmouth, where trained volunteers will talk to kids in a way that works for them and offer support through games, stories, play and other activities that help kids adjust.

"You can talk about grief. You can talk about grief through music, through art, through just coloring. It does not have to be a sad occasion. Your loved one will always be remembered," said Bolden.

They're also working with police and community groups to help connect families to resources.

Kidz'NGrief in Portsmouth is rolling out as an after-school program and will serve kids between ages three and 18.

It will be at three of Portsmouth's elementary schools: Park View, Douglass Park and Brighton Elementary. Bolden added that they can also help kids from outside these schools.

For more information visit this page.