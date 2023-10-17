Rapper Missy Elliott donates $50,000 to Portsmouth Redevelopment & Housing Authority

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Rapper Missy Elliott returned to her native city, Portsmouth, for "Missy Elliot Day."

Elliot announced Tuesday that she is donating $50,000 to Portsmouth Redevelopment Housing Authority.

Certain families who met specific criteria, such as facing possible eviction, will be getting assistance from her donation fund.

On Oct. 17 2022, Gov. Glenn Youngkin recognized the first Missy Elliot Day in the commonwealth. Portsmouth held a renaming ceremony and parade to change McLean Street to Missy Elliot Boulevard and gave her the key to the city.

Melissa Arnette Elliott graduated from Manor High School in 1990, according to the media release. She is a five-time Grammy award winning singer, rapper, songwriter and producer and is the first female rapper to be inducted in the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

