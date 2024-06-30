Warning period underway for red light cameras in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Drivers in Portsmouth could soon see fines in the mail if they don't stop at red lights. That's because of new red light cameras at several of the city's busy intersections.

Those intersections are:



Victory Blvd and Greenwood Dr

Victory Blvd and George Washington Hwy

Frederick and Airline Blvds

Frederick Blvd and Turnpike Rd

Portsmouth Blvd and Elmhurst Ln

Towne Point Rd and Twin Pines Rd

W High St and Cedar Ln

Airline and Victory Blvds

Portsmouth and Airline Blvds

"The red light cameras are really there to enforce the law that's already there that you have to stop at a red light. And it's just there to keep the citizens of Portsmouth safe," Portsmouth Police Department Public Information Officer Elexcia Washington told News 3.

Police and the city said the cameras are a 'force multiplier' as they're on the lookout for traffic violations that seem to be happening with some regularity.

The fines collected from citations will go to keep the cameras running and to the city.

On Saturday, News 3 went to find out what those who live in Portsmouth think:

"To be perfectly honest, I feel like there's other things you can be doing with that money first off. Second off nothing electronic works properly," said Ryan McClain, of Portsmouth. "I've had the issue with the cameras in other cities and states like in D.C., Maryland, where they snap pictures on the yellow light and you're already through the intersection."

So, what can drivers do if the camera's wrong?

"Well they can appeal it," said Washington. "They just need to follow the directions on the citation that comes in the mail and they'll be able to schedule their time in court to discuss their situation in front of a judge."

Some, like the police and city, hope for a positive result.

"We have implemented the stop bus arm cameras, we have implemented the speed zone cameras and we do see a reduction in some of the areas where those cameras are so we do expect to see our citizens slow down and actually stop and follow the traffic laws," explained Washington.

Others said they'll wait and see.

"Anything to help us is always good, but it has to be what they say it is— help," said McClain.

Citations for violations will result in a $50 fine beginning July 22.

Right now, there's a warning period in place to get drivers used to the change.