SUFFOLK, Va. — One person died in a crash in Suffolk Saturday morning.

Suffolk police said it happened just before 10 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Route 58, east of the scales.

The crash involved a single vehicle, police said.

Police did not release the name of the victim or what may have led up to the crash.

The road was closed for the investigation but has since reopened, police said.

