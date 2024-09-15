3 hospitalized after house fire on Northbrooke Avenue in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — A fire in Suffolk sent three people to the hospital Saturday evening.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Northbrooke Avenue, off Holland Road, according to a release from Suffolk Fire & Rescue. Crews found fire coming from the second floor of a two-story home.

Everyone inside got out safely, but three people had to go to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the fire department.

The Fire Marshal's Office is working to fire out how and where its started,