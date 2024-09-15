Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunitySuffolk

Actions

3 hospitalized after house fire on Northbrooke Avenue in Suffolk

Northbrooke 3.jpg
Suffolk Fire &amp; Rescue
Northbrooke 3.jpg
Northbrooke 4.jpg
Northbrooke 2.jpg
Posted

SUFFOLK, Va. — A fire in Suffolk sent three people to the hospital Saturday evening.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Northbrooke Avenue, off Holland Road, according to a release from Suffolk Fire & Rescue. Crews found fire coming from the second floor of a two-story home.

Everyone inside got out safely, but three people had to go to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the fire department.

The Fire Marshal's Office is working to fire out how and where its started,

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

If you give a child a book... 📚