SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk's annual Festival of Lights is back for a fourth year.

It's a drive-thru style show at Sleepy Hole Park, so people can enjoy it from the comfort of their vehicles.

Here's the schedule:

• Friday through Sunday, November 24-26

• Thursday through Sunday, November 30-December 3

• Daily, December 7-25

• Thursday through Sunday, December 28-31

The hours of operation are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

It is free of charge.