Crews working to extinguish Isle of Wight commercial fire

Posted at 11:40 AM, Jan 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-18 12:46:36-05

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — Fire crews from Isle of Wight are working to put out a commercial fire Benns Church Boulevard south of Riddick Road.

Officials from Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue are advising people to avoid the area, as it is still a "significant large", active fire as of noon. They added that the fire could potentially release hazardous material into the surrounding environment.

The fire broke out Thursday at 20081 Isle of Wight Industrial Park Rd. in Smithfield, according to the county. They said the fire was reported around 10:20 a.m., and a local emergency was declared about an hour later.

No injuries were reported, according to an official.

Several fire agencies are on scene.

We will update this story as we learn more.

