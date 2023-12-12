Dozens of students evaluated after accidental discharge of fire extinguisher at Nansemond River

SUFFOLK, Va. — More than 70 students at Nansemond River High School are being evaluated Tuesday after the accidental discharge of a fire extinguisher just before 10 a.m.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue determined the fire extinguisher, which contains dry chemical powder, was accidentally discharged in a hallway of the school.

Multiple students complained of respiratory irritation, and due to the number of students, more than 70 according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue, they've declared a "mass casualty incident."

All students that are complaining of respiratory irritation are being evaluated by paramedics and firefighters, and Suffolk Fire & Rescue says the area the extinguisher was discharged is isolated and the HVAC system has been secured in that area.

Suffolk Fire says 16 students were being transported to area hospitals and an additional 60 students were being evaluated in the auditorium.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue is receiving automatic aid and mutual aid from Hampton Roads Fire & Rescue Departments to assist in this incident.

Fire extinguishers can cause this type of irritation, according to the National Capital Poison Center.

"Use in areas with poor air flow, use with intent to harm someone, or intentional inhalation of fire extinguishers can produce serious toxicity and would require medical evaluation," the site says.

The fire extinguisher in this case contains a dry chemical powder, fire officials said, which is used to suppress class A, B and C fires.

"These contain monoammonium phosphate, which comes out as a yellow powder," the poison center says. "The yellow color helps to distinguish it from other non-multipurpose extinguishers."

