Ground breaks for multi-million dollar Fire Station 11 in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk just keeps growing.

Nearly 100,000 people live in the city, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Between 2010 and 2020, the city saw an 11% increase in population.

The growth isn't slowing down, either.

The Suffolk Fire Department is adding a new station to meet the demand. The city hopes the new station will cut the response times for emergency crews in the northern corridor.

A few mounds of dirt turned during a groundbreaking ceremony Friday will eventually become Fire Station 11 off Hampton Roads Parkway, near College Drive.

Jay Greene/WTKR Suffolk firefighters break ground on Fire Station 11. Aug. 25, 2023.

Chief Michael Barakey said the 20,000-square-foot station will house 45 firefighters, officers and paramedics. It will also include space for community meetings in addition to housing other emergency response personnel.

"The fire station will house an engine company, ladder company, advanced life support ambulance and EMS supervisor," he said.

Jay Greene/WTKR Suffolk Fire Chief Michael Barakey

It will also have a decontamination room so firefighters and medics can remove byproducts of smoke, fire, hazardous byproducts and biohazards before they enter the living area, the chief said.

A total of $3.4 million from FEMA's SAFER (Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response) Grant will pay the salaries of 18 firefighters for three years. The program provides funding to fire and emergency response departments.

"With this station, we will now have our second rescue company that will have hazardous materials technicians and specialists assigned that will work hand-in-hand with the Southside regional officer on a daily basis," Barakey said.

Station 11 will serve the Burbage Grant and Huntersville areas in addition to Northern Harbor View and I-664.

City of Suffolk Fire Station 11 Rendering

Currently, Station 5 on Bridge Road covers that region. That gives a response time between six and 11 minutes, Barakey said.

Barakey said the goal set by the National Fire Protection Association is six minutes and 20 seconds. Station 11 would cut that travel time down to two to four minutes.

Jay Greene/WTKR Suffolk Fire Department Station 5 is located on Bridge Road. Aug. 25, 2023.

The chief said this will be beneficial for the city in addition to the surrounding jurisdictions including Chesapeake, Newport News and Portsmouth.

"Firefighters will be safer, citizens will get better care and fires will not grow to large sizes because we can get there quicker," the chief said.

Construction is set to get underway the week of Sept. 5 and has a completion date in about 18 months' time.

Sen. Mark Warner (D.-Va.) was among the dignitaries at the groundbreaking Friday. He said the SAFER grant is set to expire in 2024. So far, a renewal for the program has passed in the Senate. Warner called on Congress to also pass the renewal bill.