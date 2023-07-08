Watch Now
Historical marker to highlight Belleville community in Suffolk

Posted at 9:17 AM, Jul 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-08 09:17:56-04

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Department of Historic Resources has approved seven new highway markers, and one of them is coming to Hampton Roads.

Suffolk will soon be home to a new historical marker highlighting the Belleville community.

Belleville was a self-sufficient community in the 1920s. It was founded by William Crowdy, an escaped slave who established The Church of God and Saints of Christ.

The marker will be built near Bridge and Townpoint roads. But don't expect to see it immediately.

The department said it can take eight months for markers to be created.

