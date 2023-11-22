'One of our greatest ambassadors:' Reflecting on Rosalynn Carter's impact on Habitat for Humanity

SUFFOLK, Va. — For nearly 40 years, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter and her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, have contributed to Habitat for Humanity, helping more than 46 million people around the world.

According to Habitat for Humanity, the Carters have worked on more than 4,300 homes worldwide.

One of the more than 46 million people Habitat for Humanity helped is Mesha Clemons. She's lived in her home in Suffolk for close to three years.

"I think this neighborhood was a great fit for Habitat," said Clemons. "Number one, it's a family-oriented neighborhood."

While the Carters didn’t work on the home, Clemons is thankful for the Carters’ service, knowing it has helped an organization that has made a huge impact on her life.

"I would say it's made me more organized and responsible, especially with planning," Clemons explained. "Anything involving money. I make sure the house is taken care of first."

Clemons home was built thanks to Habitat for Humanity of South Hampton Roads.

Scripps News From coast to coast, tributes flow for Rosalynn Carter's passing Andrea Diaz, Joe St. George

“When we heard the news of Rosalynn Carter passing, we had sorrow because we lost one of our greatest ambassadors," said Habitat for Humanity of South Hampton Roads Executive Director Frank Hruska. "But one thing about Mrs. Carter, behind every good man is a great woman, and she lived that."

Hruska said Rosalynn Carter’s death will be felt for decades, but her legacy will live forever.

WTKR

“She believed in her family, she believed in her community, and she left the example that communities are responsible for taking care of their neighbors," Hruska said.

"Her legacy is beautiful, that she's involved with this program that is definitely helping others," said Clemons. "It's such a selfless program."

Rosalynn Carter was also an advocate for mental health reform, helping pass legislation in the 1980s.

Scripps News Rosalynn Carter leaves legacy of mental health advocacy Lindsey Theis

"There was tremendous indifference about issues having to do with mental health," Steven Sharfstein, Rosalynn Carter's key mental health adviser, told Scripps News' 'Morning Rush.'" Many individuals were being discharged out of large state hospitals into the community."

Carter was 96 years old.