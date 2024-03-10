Police: Man shot during road rage incident in Suffolk, walks into hospital

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk were investigating Saturday after a man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound that appeared to stem from a road rage incident.

It all started around 1:30 when officers were called to Shoulders Hill Road for a shots fired call. As officers headed in that direction, they got a report of a 29-year-old man who walked into Sentara BelleHarbour Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police said it appears the shooting happened during a traffic incident. They said it was reported that a suspect was driving recklessly in the 3900 block of Bridge Road.

Officers found shell casings in the area, police said.

There is no suspect information, according to police.

Anyone with information should call police.

