Renovations to begin this summer at Suffolk Towers; 45 apartments ready by 2024

SUFFOLK, Va. — A restoration project will get underway later this year for the Suffolk Towers, once known as The Elliott Hotel earlier in the city's history.

The building at 181 N. Main Street dates back to 1925 when it was the Elliott Hotel. It would be converted into apartments in the 1980s, but the building deteriorated over time. Two fires left the building vacant in 2021.

The renovations are expected to begin this summer. Tymoff+Moss Architects (TMA), Commonwealth Preservation Group (CPG), and Elliott Apartments LLC are working together on the project.

A press release from CPG said 45 units will be available for rent starting in 2024.

CPG

The project is being financed by TowneBank, the release said.

"The 1980s conversion to apartments simply removed walls between existing hotel rooms," according to the release. "The current renovation will expand the apartment footprints to make more sensible, user-friendly kitchen and laundry accommodations."

CPG

Developers said they will keep the building's original life as a hotel in mind during the project. They'll restore the check-in desk and preserve the plasterwork and terrazzo floors.

"Historic hotel doors and details from the ballrooms will be retained, adding clever and charming character to the new apartments," the release said. "A freight elevator will be sealed off, but its doors will remain as an echo of its former use. Careful demolition continues ahead of construction to make sure that original materials don’t wind up in the dumpster."

CPG

The renovations come as the City of Suffolk is experiencing growth. During his State of the City address Tuesday, Mayor Mike Duman said Suffolk was the only city in Virginia to break into the Smart Assets' top 100 fastest-growing cities list. Suffolk ranked 78th. He said Suffolk is growing in business and in housing.