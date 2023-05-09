Suffolk adding cameras to crack down on speeders, red light runners

SUFFOLK, Va. — Updated technology could be the enemy to speeders, but Suffolk police said they're looking forward to upgrades that help them patrol the roadways.

For many, unsafe driving hits close to home.

"There are issues with speeding because there are so many accidents," said Michael Hudgins, a Suffolk resident.

"We have so many young children that are unaware of what's coming. You know, they don't look where they're going and they could get hurt very bad or otherwise, so it is very important [to pay attention] for that," said Rana Wilson, another Suffolk resident.

That's why the City of Suffolk is looking at traffic enforcement from a new angle.

To monitor moving violations, the city is placing automated safety cameras around the area. Ongoing traffic studies will determine exactly where the cameras will go.

The plan includes red light photo enforcement cameras, school bus stop-arm enforcement cameras, and work and school zone speed enforcement cameras.

Major Cassandra Garvin, deputy of operations at the Suffolk Police Department, said technology that helps her more effectively use resources is worthwhile.

"Technology like this is seen as a force multiplier. Unfortunately, we don't have the ability to have an officer in every school zone, for example, every day of the year," Garvin said. "So, this will help us spread our influence and encourage people to slow down."

Suffolk's new approach on the roadways takes after other cities.

"I know [red light cameras are] one of the things they did do in Chesapeake, and you can see the difference. People are running red lights less and less," said Hudgins said.

So, what changes will drivers see?

Posted signs will first warn of cameras. If a driver speeds, runs a red light, or illegally passes a school bus, the camera turns on and a notice is sent to the driver through the mail. Those violating the law may face fines. Those running red lights could face a fine of $50. Speeding through a work or school zone could net a driver a fine of $100. Those illegally passing stopped school buses could face fines of $250.

Money from the fines collected would go first to the camera vendor and then to a road safety fund.

"I'd love if no one ever got a ticket from this program because that would mean the speed limits are adhered to," Major Garvin said. "I'd just like to see an increase in responsible driving...and behaving in a way that is safe to them and everyone else on the road."

If a driver gets a citation, they'll have the opportunity to appeal.

Roll out of the safety cameras has started, but drivers won't get citations just yet. A 30-day warning period will be in effect before cameras go live later this spring.

After that, the Suffolk Police Department will take on the task of reviewing cameras to determine if fines or citations are necessary in each instance.

Click or tap here for more information.

