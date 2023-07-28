Suffolk opens two cooling centers for excessive heat warning

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two Suffolk Public Library locations will be open as designated cooling centers.

The libraries will operate regular business hours:

Morgan Memorial Library

443 West Washington Street

Thursday, July 27 through Saturday, July 29

10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

North Suffolk Library

2000 Bennetts Creek Park Road

Thursday, July 27 through Saturday, July 29

10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

According to a city press release, the centers will have air condition, water fountains and restrooms for public use.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Southeast Virginia, including Suffolk, according to a city press release. The office of Emergency Management advises people drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned environment or stay in the shade. Schedule outside work during the early morning or evening and take frequent breaks.