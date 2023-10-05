Suffolk Peanut Festival Queen and her Court ready for their 'royal peanut duties'

SUFFOLK, Va. — The annual Suffolk Peanut Festival kicks off today!
Attendees are looking forward to the food and rides, but prior to the fest, another special tradition took place: the crowning of the Suffolk Peanut Festival Queen.
Organizers say schools nominated Suffolk Peanut Festival Princesses to vie for the Festival Queen title. They were selected based on their creative essay submissions, academic success, extracurriculars, community involvement and more.
On Thursday, September 28, Nansemond River High School’s Destiny Caravello was crowned as the 2023 Suffolk Peanut Fest Queen.
The other nine nominees will serve in the Queen’s court, and organizers say they’ll be busy throughout the festival “[fulfilling] their royal peanut duties.”
The full list of this year’s Suffolk Peanut Festival Queen and Court are as follows:
- Queen: Destiny Caravello, Nansemond River High School
- Ashley Caldwell, Nansemond River High School
- Nia Castellow, Nansemond Suffolk Academy
- Mia Dixon, Suffolk Christian Academy
- Emma Graves, Nansemond Suffolk Academy
- Aaniya Jackson, King's Fork High School
- Elizabeth Pound, Suffolk Christian Academy
- Trinidy Taliferro, Lakeland High School
- Jakyra Woodall, King's Fork High School
The Suffolk Peanut Festival takes place from October 5 to October 8. Click here for more information.