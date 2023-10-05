Suffolk Peanut Festival Queen and her Court ready for their 'royal peanut duties'

SUFFOLK, Va. — The annual Suffolk Peanut Festival kicks off today!

Attendees are looking forward to the food and rides, but prior to the fest, another special tradition took place: the crowning of the Suffolk Peanut Festival Queen.

Organizers say schools nominated Suffolk Peanut Festival Princesses to vie for the Festival Queen title. They were selected based on their creative essay submissions, academic success, extracurriculars, community involvement and more.

On Thursday, September 28, Nansemond River High School’s Destiny Caravello was crowned as the 2023 Suffolk Peanut Fest Queen.

The other nine nominees will serve in the Queen’s court, and organizers say they’ll be busy throughout the festival “[fulfilling] their royal peanut duties.”

Suffolk Peanut Festival

The full list of this year’s Suffolk Peanut Festival Queen and Court are as follows:



Queen: Destiny Caravello, Nansemond River High School

Ashley Caldwell, Nansemond River High School

Nia Castellow, Nansemond Suffolk Academy

Mia Dixon, Suffolk Christian Academy

Emma Graves, Nansemond Suffolk Academy

Aaniya Jackson, King's Fork High School

Elizabeth Pound, Suffolk Christian Academy

Trinidy Taliferro, Lakeland High School

Jakyra Woodall, King's Fork High School

The Suffolk Peanut Festival takes place from October 5 to October 8. Click here for more information.