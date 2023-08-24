Suffolk to break ground on 20,000 sq. ft. fire station on Hampton Roads Parkway

SUFFOLK, Va. — The City of Suffolk on Friday will break ground on a new fire station.

Fire Station 11 will be located at 6482 Hampton Roads Parkway, the city said in a release. Forty-five firefighters, officers and paramedics will be stationed at the 20,000-square-foot facility.

The new station will cover the North Suffolk corridor, according to the city. Station 11 will also house several pieces of apparatus in addition to a space for community meetings.

The city said $3.4 million from the Department of Homeland Security's Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Grant will go toward staffing 18 firefighters at the new station.

