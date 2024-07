SUFFOLK, Va. — Rescue crews from Chesapeake and Suffolk worked to pull a vehicle out of the Western Branch Reservoir on Saturday.

It happened off Girl Scout Drive near the Western Branch Boat Ramp, officials said in a Facebook post.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue said no one was in the car when they pulled it out, and there's no word on how long it was there. No witnesses saw it go into the water.

An investigation is ongoing.