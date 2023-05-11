'We love him, that will never go away:' Missing Suffolk man's family files for death certificate after 7 years

SUFFOLK, Va. - The family of a Suffolk man who disappeared under mysterious circumstances in 2015 is hoping for closure.

Joan Turner told News 3 her son, Quantez Russell, disappeared on the night of Nov. 11, 2015. His girlfriend reported that he had been shot and was unresponsive on 25th Street in Newport News.

Police said there were no reports of gunshots in that area that night, and Russell hasn't been seen since.

“The past seven years has been very hard on all of us, family and close friends,” said Turner.

The mystery surrounding his disappearance still haunts Turner. She continues to look for answers.

“I’m hoping people that know something will definitely say something because I wouldn’t want this hurt to be on anyone else,” said Turner.

In the meantime, Turner and her family have taken measures to find closure by filing for a death certificate for Russell.

“Our family had to wait seven years to declare Quantez dead, so for a missing person you have to wait seven years per the state code of Virginia,” said Turner.

She also had a street sign put up in Russell's honor near White Marsh Road in Suffolk. Turner said she's in limbo between grief and hope.

“We love him, that will never go away,” said Turner.

If you have any information about this case you are asked to call police.