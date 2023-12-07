Woman in car shot by other driver in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating an incident in which two people in a car were shot at by a driver.

Top Stories: Thursday, Dec. 7

Around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5, a call came in about shots fired near the intersection of County St. and Dill Rd., police say.

Police say once they arrived at the intersection, they found out that a person in a car shot at another vehicle with two adults inside – a man and a woman. The shooter then drove away.

The woman was shot in her leg, and police say her injuries are not considered to be life threatening.

Police are still investigating the shooting. They encourage anyone with information about the incident to call them or submit a tip to the Suffolk Crime Line here.

