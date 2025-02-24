Woman seriously injured in shooting in Cogic Square area of Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Authorities in Suffolk are investigating after a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital.

Police said it happened around 7:30 Sunday night on Davis Boulevard, not far from White Marsh Road in the Cogic Square area. Officers were called for a reported shooting.

When they got there, they found a woman with gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital with what are described as serious injuries.

Police said their investigation is ongoing.

Authorities did not immediately release any suspect information or motives.

