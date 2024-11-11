Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityVirginia Beach

Actions

1 person hurt in shooting near Lake Edward in Virginia Beach

vlcsnap-2024-11-10-22h22m42s871.png
vlcsnap-2024-11-10-22h23m32s147.png
vlcsnap-2024-11-10-22h23m55s523.png
Posted
and last updated

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A shooting near Lake Edward in Virginia Beach sent a person to the hospital Saturday night.

Police said they were alerted to a shooting through ShotSpotter technology on West Hastings Arch around 7 p.m. Officers found a person who had been shot.

Authorities did not immediately identify the victim or the severity of the injuries but said they were taken to the hospital.

Officers were on the scene late into the night investigating.

There was no word on suspects nor what led up to shots being fired.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Price is Right contestant search