1 person hurt in shooting near Lake Edward in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A shooting near Lake Edward in Virginia Beach sent a person to the hospital Saturday night.

Police said they were alerted to a shooting through ShotSpotter technology on West Hastings Arch around 7 p.m. Officers found a person who had been shot.

Authorities did not immediately identify the victim or the severity of the injuries but said they were taken to the hospital.

Officers were on the scene late into the night investigating.

There was no word on suspects nor what led up to shots being fired.

