12 people displaced by apartment fire in Virginia Beach just ahead of Christmas

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A fire erupted on the 1900 block of King Henry Court in Virginia Beach on Sunday night, displacing 12 residents.

The fire engulfed a two-story four-unit structure at the Regency Apartments. The Virginia Beach Fire Department says units were dispatched at 8:46 p.m.

It took crews around 30 minutes to get the fire under control, and almost an hour to fully extinguish the fire.

Six adults and six children were displaced by the fire. The VBFD reported no injuries.

The apartment's management provided temporary housing units for their displaced renters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.