16-year-old expected to survive after shooting on S. Military Hwy. in VB: Police

Posted at 8:40 PM, Jan 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-20 20:50:33-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 16-year-old girl is expected to survive after she was shot in Virginia Beach Saturday night, police said in a release.

The call came in around 5:30 p.m. from the 700 block of S. Military Highway, which is just north of Indian River Road, police said.

EMS personnel took the girl to a hospital for treatment.

"She is in stable condition and expected to survive," police said in the release. "There are no suspects in custody at this time."

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the VBPD Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101.

