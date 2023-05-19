2 rescued from ocean near First Street Jetty in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Water rescue crews with the Virginia Beach Fire Department worked to save two people from the ocean on Sunday.

Sunday evening, crews responded to the First Street Jetty where it was reported three people were in the water with eight lifeguards and three fire rescue swimmers.

Crews arrived on the scene and provided assistance to civilians, lifeguards and the fire rescue swimmers.

The fire department said two civilians were rescued, and crews brought them to land where they were treated by EMS personnel. One child was not hurt and was released to their family, the fire department said. A lifeguard had a minor injury.

No one else was hurt.

