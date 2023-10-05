23 dogs, puppies come to Virginia Beach SPCA

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach SPCA has 23 new dogs and puppies from the midwest.

These canines flew from Missouri to Manassas, Virginia, then rode down to the VBSPCA kennel, according to the VBSPCA. They were part of a group of more than 130 dogs surrendered from commercial breeding facilities at the request of the National Mill Dog Rescue.

The VBSPCA says it was partnered with the Bissell Pet Foundation and several other shelters in an effort to get animals out of overcrowded commercial breeding facilities and into loving homes.

Once the dogs are available for adoption, they'll appear in the "Adoptable Animals" section of the VBSPCA website.

The VBSPCA says it's asking fordonations to provide "critical care for homeless animals like these."