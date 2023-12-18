4 adults, child, 2 dogs & 2 cats displaced after kitchen fire at VB home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Red Cross is assisting a Virginia Beach family, displaced by a fire that started in the kitchen of their home.

A Virginia Beach Fire Department spokesperson said the call came in just before 5:50 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Bernadotte Court. That's in the Foxfire Subdivision of the Pungo area.

Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the first floor of the two-story home, according to the fire department. Everyone inside got out safely.

Investigators found the fire started in the kitchen and was ruled accidental.

Four adults, a child, two dogs and two cats were displaced, officials said.

No one was hurt.