62-year-old woman killed after being hit by dump truck in VB parking lot

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A woman was killed when a dump truck backed over her in a Virginia Beach parking lot on Tuesday.

It happened in the 1300 block of Taylor Farms Road around 1:20 p.m., according to a release from the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Police said the truck was backing up to exit when it struck 62-year-old Beverly Meier, of Virginia Beach, who had been walking through the parking lot.

Meier died at the scene, police said. The truck's driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Police said, "There are no pending charges for the driver currently."

While police continue to investigate what happened, anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 757-385-4606.

