2 suspects detained, others get away after shooting at Virginia Beach officer: Police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Several suspects fired shots at a Virginia Beach police officer who was conducting surveillance overnight, police say. Authorities say two teen suspects have been detained, but they’re still looking for the others involved.

Police say the incident happened on Wednesday, August 2, while VBPD officers were conducting surveillance in the 1100 block of Craftsman Drive following a recent theft.

Around 2:15 a.m., an officer in an unmarked vehicle was shot at by several suspects, according to police. Officials say the officer returned fire and left the area.

The department says none of the shots hit the officer, but he was treated for cuts caused by broken glass.

The suspects all ran away, but officers say they found two of them: a 16-year-old from Norfolk and a 16-year-old from Virginia Beach. They both face the following charges, police say: tampering with an automobile, shooting at a vehicle and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

There’s currently no information on the other suspects who got away, and police say they don’t believe anyone was hit by police gunfire.

The incident is currently being investigated by the VBPD Homicide Unit. VBPD says afterward, they’ll turn all evidence over to the Virginia Beach Office of the Commonwealth Attorney, who will decide if legal violations occurred. The office is also conducting a separate, independent investigation, VBPD says.

Once the investigations are done, VBPD says its Internal Affairs Bureau will conduct an administrative review to decide if the actions taken during the incident align with the department’s policies.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call VBPD at 757-385-4101 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

