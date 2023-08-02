Bond denied for Christina Wang, accused of shooting & murdering husband in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Christina Wang, the wife charged with second degree murder in the death of her husband had her bond denied in court Wednesday morning.

The judge presiding over her court hearing said she is a danger to the community.

Virginia Beach Police say 30-year-old Christina Wang is charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. She is being held at the Virginia Beach City Jail.

Monday, July 17, police were called to the 5000 block of Bardith Circle where they found 37-year-old Calvin Wang dead from apparent gunshot wounds. However, online court documents show the offense date was Saturday, July 15. A spokesperson for the Virginia Beach Police Department confirmed that from investigations, “detectives determined the day of death to be 7/15.”

Local Navy officials have confirmed that Wang was an active-duty sailor. They sent the following statement:

“On July 17, 2023, Chief Fire Controlman (Aegis) Calvin Wang, an active-duty service member assigned to Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) Detachment Middle Atlantic, was found deceased in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and coworkers during this time. This loss is felt personally by the people who served with him and by our Navy as a whole. Each Sailor is an invaluable part of our team and he is sorely missed. Grief counseling services and support are available through the chain of command and local chaplain. An investigation by the Virginia Beach Police Department is currently ongoing. Please direct all additional questions to Virginia Beach Police Department.”

Police are not commenting on the investigation at this time.

Documents from Virginia Beach Circuit Court show the Wangs had been married since 2016, have a son, and filed for divorce in 2022.

A complaint filed by Calvin Wang’s attorney in relation to the pending divorce claims that Christina committed adultery.

A plea document from Christina’s attorney states “Plaintiff has condoned Defendant’s adulterous acts and thus Plaintiff cannot use adultery as a ground for Divorce.”

Just a couple of days before Calvin Wang's death, there was a post showing Christina Wang's name on a social media page called "Are We Dating the Same Guy?" That post warned others that Calvin was married.

A friend of Christina’s contacted News 3. She wanted to remain anonymous but said she knew the couple had some marital problems.

“To the point where she’s like considering looking for another partner and trying to get away from this relationship,” the woman said anonymously. “But when I asked about divorcing, she was also anxious about being a single mom.”

In a bail determination document from the Juvenile & Domestic Relations District Court of Virginia Beach, it states that the couple got into an argument, Christina slapped Calvin, he told her to leave, and she pulled out a gun and shot him in the stomach and then the head. It also claims that she admits to this and it states, "whole incident caught on video."

After the husband was shot in the head, it was stated in court on Wednesday that home surveillance video shows her walking around the house with her hands on her hips and standing over his body, which gets left there for several days.

The prosecution in this case says Christina brought the gun to the home where the incident happened, so it was "calculated and cruel".

Christina's Defense Attorney, Roger Whitus, said she has a history of anxiety and depression.

We also learned in court that the couple's 6-year-old son is staying with his paternal grandparents in morthern Virginia.

Virginia Beach Police encourage citizens with information to contact its Homicide Unit at 757-385-4101 or notify Crime Solvers anonymously at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or P3tips.com.

