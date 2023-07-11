Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityVirginia Beach

Actions

65-year-old Alvin Abraham missing in Virginia Beach

Alvin Abraham
Virginia Beach Police Department
A year old photo of Alvin Abraham
Alvin Abraham
Posted at 4:39 PM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 16:39:25-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Alvin Abraham, 65, went missing around 3 p.m., according to Virginia Beach Police Department.

Abraham is diagnosed with dementia and diabetes and requires daily medication, according to VBPD. He does not have his keys, wallet or cell phone.

Police say he lives in the 1500 Block of Yountville Ct. in Virginia Beach. Abraham has an approximate of height 5'7", approximate weight of 190 pounds, brown eyes and is bald.

In the past, he has been found in the nearby neighborhood and at the front gates of Oceana Jet Base.

If anyone has any information contact contact 911 or Detective Bureau at (757) 385-4101.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV