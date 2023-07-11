65-year-old Alvin Abraham missing in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Alvin Abraham, 65, went missing around 3 p.m., according to Virginia Beach Police Department.

Abraham is diagnosed with dementia and diabetes and requires daily medication, according to VBPD. He does not have his keys, wallet or cell phone.

Police say he lives in the 1500 Block of Yountville Ct. in Virginia Beach. Abraham has an approximate of height 5'7", approximate weight of 190 pounds, brown eyes and is bald.

In the past, he has been found in the nearby neighborhood and at the front gates of Oceana Jet Base.

If anyone has any information contact contact 911 or Detective Bureau at (757) 385-4101.