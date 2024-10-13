80 Virginia Task Force 2 members return to VB after hurricane response efforts

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Roughly 80 Virginia Task Force 2 members returned home to Virginia Beach Saturday afternoon after helping with search and rescue operations and humanitarian efforts related to hurricanes Helene and Milton.

They were stationed in Florida ahead of Hurricane Helene's landfall on Sept. 26. Then, they headed to Mitchell County in Western North Carolina which had been devastated by flooding.

It wouldn't be too long before members were sent back to Florida to assist with the impacts of Hurricane Milton.

Virginia Task Force 2 is one of 28 FEMA Urban Search and Rescue teams across the country. They're made up of first responders in Hampton Roads and beyond.