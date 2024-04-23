Watch Now
Another Broken Egg Cafe hatches a new restaurant in Virginia Beach

Posted at 12:53 PM, Apr 23, 2024
VIRGINIA BEACH, va. — Southern-inspired egg chain Another Broken Egg Cafe said it will open a lunch-brunch restaurant in Virginia Beach on April 29.

The restaurant will open at 1550 Laskin Road, Suite 198, in The Shops at Hilltop shopping center.

This marks their 99th location nationwide and second in Virginia, they said.

“We knew that Virginia Beach, as a vibrant coastal destination, would be the perfect location to open our second cafe,” said Demetrios Florakis of EOS Ventures, Inc.

"We can’t wait to bring our tradition of excellent customer service and amazing food to Virginia Beach," Florakis continued.

Another Broken Egg Cafe will be open seven days a week for breakfast, brunch, and lunch.

They will also offer takeout and delivery options to the surrounding community.

For more information visit their website.

